Senator Casey Leads Rally Against Latest Republican Plan To Repeal Affordable Care Act

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey was in North Philadelphia Thursday to lead a rally against the Republican’s latest and perhaps last chance to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Flanked by doctors and health care staffers outside Temple University Hospital, the normally laid-back Democratic Senator was fired up as he railed about the health care bill put forth by Lindsay Graham and Bill Cassidy.
“What this Republican bill will do, this snake in the grass, a venomous snake that will bite a lot of Americans, will be to deny people health care,” Casey said.
Casey contends the measure will roll back the expansion of Medicaid and make significant cuts to the program by converting it to a block grant system. He’s also annoyed because of the way the measure was rushed through.
“One hearing on a huge bill to totally destabilize the insurance markets, to knock millions of people off of Medicaid and to ruin the health care system in America,” he said, “and they have one hearing scheduled.”