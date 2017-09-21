Seal With Amputated Flipper Leaving New Jersey Rehab Facility For New York Aquarium

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Signed, sealed, delivered — he’s yours. An upstate New York aquarium is welcoming a new addition to its aquatic family.
A harbor seal, who was found severely wounded after be struck by a boat in Barnegat Light on Long Beach Island earlier this year, will make his debut to the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls on Friday.
New Jersey’s Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine has been caring for the seal since it was found wounded .
The young male seal had cuts on its back and its rear flipper was nearly severed, requiring it to be amputated.
The injuries make it nearly impossible for the seal to survive in the wild, so center staff arranged to send the animal to the upstate aquarium.
There it will join six other seals.
