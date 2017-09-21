Phillies 7th Most Hits In MLB Post All-Star Break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How about those Phillies, huh?
The Phillies are on fire, winners of seven of their last nine games, including three straight over the World Series contending Los Angeles Dodgers.
But to take things a step further, since the July 11th all-star break, over 65 games played, the Phillies are among the best hitting teams in baseball!
- 18 triples – 2nd
- 590 hits – 7th
- 121 doubles – 8th
- 975 total bases – 8th
- 315 runs – 9th
- 300 RBI’s – 10th
- .262 average – 11th
- .328 on-base percentage – t-12th
- .434 slugging percentage – t-13th
- .761 OPS – 14th
Individually, the Phils have six players hitting over .270 since the all-star break — Rhys Hoskins, Odubel Herrera, Aaron Altherr, Cesar Hernandez, Nick Williams, and Jorge Alfaro.