Video: Knife-Wielding Man Robs Dry Cleaner On Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police need help in identifying a man seen on surveillance video robbing a dry cleaner.
It happened on the 6400 block of Oxford Avenue on Sept. 8.
Police say the suspect was carrying a large knife and fought with the store owner after he couldn’t open the cash register.
The suspect ordered another employee to open the register and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
If you have information, you are asked to call police.