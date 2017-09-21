CCP Partners With Kutztown University To Offer Core-To-Core Transfer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Community College of Philadelphia announced a new partnership with a popular, Pennsylvania university that will make it easy for students to transfer after obtaining their associates degree.
Kutztown University is a popular pick for high school grads from the Philadelphia area, and thanks to a new agreement for a core-to-core transfer, students at CCP now have a guarantee that all their credits will transfer over. The agreement can save students a lot of money, but Kutztown President Dr. Ken Hawkinson says transfers from community colleges also tend to do much better academically.
“When they transfer to a four-year school they have higher GPAs, they have higher retention rates, and higher graduation rates, because they’ve already proven themselves as being successful in college,” said Hawkinson.
Any student interested in taking advantage of the new agreement can get started by contacting either Kutztown or CCP counselors when they enroll.