Middle School Teacher Suspended For Assigning Homework Featuring Rapper’s Explicit Lyrics

GEORGIA (CBS) — A middle school teacher in Georgia has been suspended for assigning inappropriate homework.
The homework featured explicit lyrics by rapper Kodak Black.
Video: Knife-Wielding Man Robs Dry Cleaner On Oxford Circle
The exercise was for 6th graders to take the lyrics and come up with their own positive words.
“I saw it, and I was like my mom would be mad,” said 6th grader Kalani Wright.
Company Creates Crime-Fighting Robots
Her mom was not pleased.
“She’s not in my house so she doesn’t know how we run things. So to push something she felt appropriate, I had a problem with that,” said mother Crishana Wright.
School officials say they encourage teacher creativity, but instruction must be age-appropriate.
The teacher has issued an apology saying she should have used better judgment.