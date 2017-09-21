Middle School Teacher Suspended For Assigning Homework Featuring Rapper’s Explicit Lyrics

GEORGIA (CBS) — A middle school teacher in Georgia has been suspended for assigning inappropriate homework.

The homework featured explicit lyrics by rapper Kodak Black.

The exercise was for 6th graders to take the lyrics and come up with their own positive words.

“I saw it, and I was like my mom would be mad,” said 6th grader Kalani Wright.

Her mom was not pleased.

“She’s not in my house so she doesn’t know how we run things. So to push something she felt appropriate, I had a problem with that,” said mother Crishana Wright.

School officials say they encourage teacher creativity, but instruction must be age-appropriate.

The teacher has issued an apology saying she should have used better judgment.

