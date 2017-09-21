Company Creates Crime-Fighting Robots

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Remember when RoboCop was science fiction? Well, new technology could soon make it a reality.
A tech company out of California has created a new wave of crime-fighting robots.
They expect to roll them out to patrol malls and airports right next to human security guards.
The bots can detect weapons and even pick up radiation.
“The ability to do concealed weapons detection, to actually know that someone is carrying a firearm in an area that they shouldn’t be,” said Knightscope CEO William Santana Li.
The robots have the same technology found at TSA security checks.
Next year the company will add a feature called “audio event detection.” This will use sound to help security guards locate a crime scene more accurately.