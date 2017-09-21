City Celebrates Unity Cup With Philly Style Block Party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the Philadelphia’s International Unity Cup’s most popular match-ups will take place this Sunday night. The city decided to do a little something extra to bring diverse communities together.

The Unity Cup brings Philadelphia’s diverse communities together in a World Cup style soccer tournament.

But, this weekend, the city is holding its first ever International Block Party…Philly style.

“We’re going to have cultural vendors, we’re going to have food trucks out,” said Bill Salvatore, director of the Unity Cup. “Parks on Tap is going to be there, we’re going to have a youth soccer clinic.”

Salvatore says the free event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and will include international food vendors, art activities, games, face painting at Marconi Plaza, near 13th Street and Oregon Avenue. And when it’s over — at 8:30 p.m. — a soccer match between Ireland and Mexico. As for why this is a big deal…

“There is two of the largest communities in the city, that’s number one. Number two, they’re really good,” Salvatore said. “And it’s happening in South Philly, where those communities are really prevalent.”

The Unity Cup Championship game is November 11.

