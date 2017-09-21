Celebration Of Cheesesteaks, Other Philly Favorites This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pat’s or Geno’s? A popular question among cheesesteak lovers in Philadelphia.

But there are tons of other options too. And you can taste them at Philly’s Cheesesteak & Food Fest this weekend at Citizens Bank Park.

“It’s a celebration of everything that’s fun about Philadelphia when it comes to food, entertainment and everything else there of,” explains the event’s founder, David Feldman.

Those foods include roast pork sandwiches, hoagies, soft pretzels and water ice. And, of course, cheesesteaks.

“We have some of the best cheesesteak shops in the city that are coming out,” says Feldman. “Some of the most historic, some you never really heard of, some of the hidden gems.”

And you get to taste them as part of the event.

“Definitely come hungry!” adds Feldman. “You get to sample all the different cheesesteaks and they are very generous samples. You’re going to leave full and with a smile on your face.”

And while your there…

“This year you get to walk down to the field, go to the dugout and walk the bases,” says Feldman. “We thought that was a really cool addition this year.”

There’s also craft beer garden, a live entertainment stage plus a cheesesteak eating competition.

Part of the proceeds go to Kisses for Kyle, a foundation for childhood cancer.

