Camden Cop Charged With Sexual Assault After Allegedly Fathering Child With Teen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS)– A 32-year-old Camden detective who has been an officer in the city since 2010 is charged with sexual assault of a minor for allegedly fathering a child with a 15-year-old girl.

Rafael Martinez Jr. was arrested on September 12 and has been suspended without pay according to local authorities.

According to a probable cause statement, the 15-year-old victim delivered the baby at Cooper Hospital in August and Martinez told a social worker he was the father and signed the birth certificate.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office ordered a DNA test which they say confirmed Martinez is the baby’s father.

Martinez Jr., the son of a Camden police officer, allegedly had sex with the girl at his house in Gloucester Township over the course of about a year.

According to court staff, Martinez was released after a first appearance on September 12.

There was no answer at his home in Blackwood, New Jersey on Thursday, but several neighbors told Eyewitness News there has been a flurry of police activity on their street over the last month.

“He’s supposed to uphold the law, not break it like that, especially cause I have three daughters myself so yeah I’m just stunned about the whole thing,” says Brian Trimarco who lives down the street.