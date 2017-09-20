Rick Santorum: Jimmy Kimmel Never Called Sen. Bill Cassidy

Philadelphia (CBS) – During Tuesday night’s opening monologue, late night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Sen. Bill Cassidy from Louisiana and the latest plan to repeal Obamacare in the Senate.

Rick Santorum, the former senator of Pennsylvania, has been helping Cassidy and Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina on this proposed repeal plan. Santorum tells The Dom Giordano Program on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that he listened to Kimmel challenge Cassidy on the “Jimmy Kimmel Test,” and it was really disappointing.

“Bill Cassidy is a physician from Louisiana, spent 20 some years of his life in the public health clinics. He wasn’t a private practitioner serving folks in the suburbs of New Orleans making a lot of money. This is a guy who went to urban centers caring for the poor at these type of facilities. He made the pledge. Of course we’re going to make sure people with pre-existing conditions get adequate affordable health care, which, by the way, they aren’t getting right now because Obamacare is broken. The president and Congress aren’t gong to continue to prop up this broken system. There is no bipartisan support for any kind of effort to prop up Obamacare, so it’s going to continue to have higher and higher costs, and less and less quality and affordability.”