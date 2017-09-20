Rick Santorum: Jimmy Kimmel Never Called Sen. Bill Cassidy

Philadelphia (CBS) – During Tuesday night’s opening monologue, late night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Sen. Bill Cassidy from Louisiana and the latest plan to repeal Obamacare in the Senate.
Rick Santorum, the former senator of Pennsylvania, has been helping Cassidy and Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina on this proposed repeal plan. Santorum tells The Dom Giordano Program on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that he listened to Kimmel challenge Cassidy on the “Jimmy Kimmel Test,” and it was really disappointing.
“Bill Cassidy is a physician from Louisiana, spent 20 some years of his life in the public health clinics. He wasn’t a private practitioner serving folks in the suburbs of New Orleans making a lot of money. This is a guy who went to urban centers caring for the poor at these type of facilities. He made the pledge. Of course we’re going to make sure people with pre-existing conditions get adequate affordable health care, which, by the way, they aren’t getting right now because Obamacare is broken. The president and Congress aren’t gong to continue to prop up this broken system. There is no bipartisan support for any kind of effort to prop up Obamacare, so it’s going to continue to have higher and higher costs, and less and less quality and affordability.”
Santorum says that Kimmel never called Cassidy.
“So if you’re going to go out there and say, ‘Bill Cassidy still does this, this and this, and he made this pledge to me,’ and you don’t even bother to call him, that tells me he’s reading liberal talking points and doing liberal bidding. He’s not a serious advocate, a serious advocate for people with disabilities and pre-existing conditions. And I know something about that because I have a daughter with a preexisting condition, who has a severe disability and I want to make sure that those children and adults are covered. So serious advocates do serious works. They don’t go on television and do a comedy routine, lampooning people for things that are simply not true. I think Jimmy Kimmel owes Bill Cassidy a call. And I think if he does give him that call he’ll find out this plan is going to do a lot more to help people all over, not just people with disabilities, not just people with pre-existing conditions but people generally. You’re going to see a much better health care system across this country.”