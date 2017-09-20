‘Wonders Of Water’: Officials Announce Theme Of 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While it’s technically still summer, the Philadelphia Horticultural Society is already ramping up excitement for one of the most anticipated exhibitions of 2018.
With the Delaware River in the backdrop, Philadelphia Horticultural Society chief of shows Sam Lemheney unveiled the theme for the 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show: The Wonders of Water.
“For inspiration, we have looked to one of the most astonishing and varied ecosystems on Earth,” he said. “The magnificent rain forests of our planet.”
He says the main entrance will take your breath away.
“You actually feel like you’re walking through a canopy in the rain forest,” Lemheny said. “Water dripping around. We’ll have rain curtains and we have this large, the largest waterfall we’ve ever done. 28 feet tall.”
Opening night is scheduled for March 3rd.