Charmin Offers Year Supply Of Toilet Paper If Serial Pooper Surrenders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—As an alleged serial pooper remains on the run in Colorado Springs a well known toilet paper company is getting in on the action.

Police in Colorado Springs say they are searching for the woman dubbed “The Mad Pooper”.

Charmin says they will offer that woman a year’s supply of toilet paper to “help her with her runs”.

According to CBS affiliate KKTV, a Colorado Springs family has spent weeks trying to get a mystery woman to stop pooping right outside their house.

“They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like … ‘are you serious?'” Cathy Budde recalled. “‘Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!'”

The family tells KKTV that they actually caught the runner in the act, but it wouldn’t be her last.

The dirty act apparently happens at least once a week, for the last seven weeks.

“Two other times we’ve caught her — caught her yesterday — she changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching,” Budde said.

Police in Colorado are just as baffled.

“It’s abnormal, it’s not something I’ve seen in my career,” Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti told the TV station. “For someone to repeatedly do such a thing … it’s uncharted territory for me.”

The family says they even put a sign up that read, “Please, I’m begging you,” but that hasn’t stopped The Mad Pooper.

Police are continuing their search for the woman.

If you can help identify this woman call Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7240.