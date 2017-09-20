Study: Stomach Bacteria May Affect Success Of Weight Loss

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–When you want to shed a few pounds, you’ve got to put in the work and be disciplined about your diet.

“I try to drink a lot more water, smaller meals,” said Annie Martinez of Philadelphia.

“Cutting back on carbs, eating more fruits and veggies,” added Joe Ciardi of South Philly.

And sometimes, it still doesn’t work!

25 Is The New 18? Study Says Teens Are Growing Up Slower

So, what if we told you that a successful diet depends on more than what you eat?

New research reveals it may have more to do with the bacteria in your stomach!

Danish researchers found that participants eating a high fiber diet shed seven pounds more if they had a higher ratio of two certain types of gut bacteria, compared to those with a lower ratio.

“Types of bacteria in your gut can actually change or influence your metabolism,” said Dr. Neilanjan Nandi, Director of the Center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Drexel University.

Starbucks Introduces Whiskey-Flavored Coffee

He says the study has its limits, including a small sample size and failure to measure physical activity, among other things.

“There are probably other factors, genetics, other medical issues,” he says.

And while Nandi still recommends a low fat, high fiber diet. He says the more we learn about our bio-chemistry, the better we can customize our plans. He described what he sees as the medical clinic of the future.

“You’re going to walk into the doctor’s office, take a physical exam, collect samples, then walk away with a customized designer probiotic just for you,” said Nandi.

“If it guarantees results, why not?” said Kathryne Miecyjak of Philly.