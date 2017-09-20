Officials: Block Evacuated After Pipe Bombs Found Inside Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A block in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia has been evacuated after pipe bombs were found inside a home, officials say.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department was conducting an eviction at 6100 North Fairhill Street when they discovered two pipe bombs and a fire arm.
Authorities evacuated the area around the 6100 block of North Fairhill Street following the discovery.
The bomb squad and ATF are handling the disposal of the explosive items.
No injuries have been reported.