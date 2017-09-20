94WIP’s Carlin & Reese Surprise Eagles Honorary Captain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Duane Henderson of Maple Shade, NJ has been an Eagles fan for over half a century.
This Sunday, when the Eagles face the Giants in their opener, Henderson will be an honorary captain.
Henderson won the opportunity as part of a SportsRadio 94WIP caller contest. Henderson will go on the field before the game and get a photo with 94WIP’s Ike Reese and Chris Carlin. He also was awarded two lower level tickets to the game.
On Tuesday evening, Carlin & Reese surprised Henderson and his family at his home. Carlin & Reese hand delivered Henderson his tickets to the game, a football signed by Reese — a former Eagles Pro Bowl linebacker — and a 94WIP Eagles jersey.
Henderson returned the favor by offering Carlin & Reese hoagies!
94WIP is the presenting partner of Sunday’s Eagles-Giants game at Lincoln Financial Field.