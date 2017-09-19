NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 09.19.17

By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Gov. Chris Christie, Joy Behar, North Korea, Rolling Stone Magazine, Sen. Mitch McConnell, The View, United Nations

3pm- While speaking before the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump voiced frustrations with North Korean aggression and the Iranian nuclear agreement.

3:20pm- On The View, host Joy Behar criticized Trump’s speech to the U.N. and accused the president of encouraging a war that could kill millions. 

4pm- While appearing on Fox News, Sen. Rand Paul explained why he believed the proposed Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill shouldn’t be considered Obamacare repeal. 

4:10pm- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was non-committal as to whether or not he would hold a Senate vote on the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill. He called the bill “intriguing.”

5:05pm- The Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a defamation suit filed by two University of Virginia fraternity brothers against Rolling Stone magazine could proceed. The law suit stems from an article Rolling Stone’s published that contained falsified rape allegations. 

5:35pm- Gov. Chris Christie has an awkward exchange with Joe and Mika while appearing as a guest on Morning Joe.

 

