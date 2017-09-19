White Supremacist Fliers Found Posted At Two Area Colleges

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Two local colleges are investigating white supremacist fliers that were found posted on campus this week.

The fliers in question appear to belong to the group “Identity Evropa,” who the Anti-Defamation League identifies as a “white supremacist group focused on the preservation of white American culture and promoting white European identity.”

In recent days, fliers apparently belonging to the group were found at Stockton University in Atlantic County, New Jersey, and at Elizabethtown College, in Pennsylvania.

The ADL says Identity Evropa spreads its propaganda via the Internet and by distributing fliers, posters, and stickers, especially on college campuses.

Students at Stockton captured images of some of the posters before they were taken down.

“Our generation, our future, our last chance,” one of the fliers read.

“Action, leadership, identify,” read another poster.

In a letter to Stockton students, Student Senate President Victoria Dambroski said that the “matter is being investigated” and that the campus is “not a home for hate.”

A spokesperson for Stockton did not say the fliers on their campus belonged to a white supremacist group, but did say they are seeking the identity of three individuals who they believe to be involved in the posting of “unauthorized fliers around the Stockton University campus on Sunday.”

Students tell CBSPhilly that more fliers popped up on campus on Monday.

Similar Identity Evropa fliers were also found at Elizabethtown College.

“Elizabethtown College strongly condemns the placement of the stickers and posters as well as Identity Evropa’s purpose and philosophy. We, as a community, affirm the values of peace, non-violence, human dignity and social justice for all,” said the university in a statement to CBS Philly.

It’s unclear at this time if the persons of interest in New Jersey are connected to the Elizabethtown incident.

Anyone who can identify the individuals at Stockton is urged to call police at 609-652-4390.

Students with information at Elizabethtown College is asked to call police at 717-361-1111.