Rowan U Drinking Water Cleared Of Dangerous Lead Levels Thanks To Filters

GLASSBORO, NJ (CBS) — Rowan University has announced that its water is safe to drink, a year after high lead levels were discovered in several older buildings on the Glassboro campus.
Rowan University Urges Students Not To Drink Campus Water Due To Elevated Lead Levels
Temporary filters and bottled water filled in for fluid from the tap as school officials looked for a long-term solution to pipes that are, in many cases, a century old.
The permanent fix? Filters, mostly underneath several thousand sinks.
“We were able to put inline filters throughout the campus and it costs approximately $1.2 million in investing in investing in the campus to make the water clean.” Rowan spokesman Joe Cardona told KYW Newsradio.
“They are good for about 10 thousand gallons,” he added. “So they could be up to three years of use, but we’re probably going to be switching them out every year.”
That should take care of lead in cold water.
A note from University President Ali Houshmand suggests there might be some lead in hot water supplies, but it’s safe for bathing and cleaning cooking utensils.