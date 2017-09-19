Latest Fashion Trend ‘Double-Jeans’ Cost $695

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A new fashion trend is getting a double-take from everyone who sees it.
The so-called, “double jeans,” are from the London fashion house Natasha Zinko.
Nerf Guns Can Pose Serious Eye Risk, Doctors Warn
It’s just denim on denim, with a layered waistband, and looks kind of strange.
And if you did a double take when you saw them — wait till you hear that they cost $695 a pair!
South Philly Woman Uses Fashion To Feed Homeless
The designers say their initial shipment is sold out.