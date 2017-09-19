TRACKING JOSE: Tropical Storm Watch Canceled For Shore Points  | Coastal Flood Watch In Effect  

Latest Fashion Trend ‘Double-Jeans’ Cost $695

Filed Under: Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A new fashion trend is getting a double-take from everyone who sees it.

The so-called, “double jeans,” are from the London fashion house Natasha Zinko.

Nerf Guns Can Pose Serious Eye Risk, Doctors Warn

It’s just denim on denim, with a layered waistband, and looks kind of strange.

And if you did a double take when you saw them — wait till you hear that they cost $695 a pair!

 South Philly Woman Uses Fashion To Feed Homeless

The designers say their initial shipment is sold out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Guide To Big Two Autumn Getaways
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch