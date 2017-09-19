DA: ‘No Evidence Of Criminality’ In Death Of Lafayette College Student

EASTON, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The Northampton district attorney announced Tuesday that it appears there was no criminal wrongdoing in the death of a Lafayette College student.

McCrae Williams, 19, a member of the college’s lacrosse team, died of “blunt force head injuries” last Sunday.

District Attorney John Morganelli said during a press conference that there is “no evidence of criminality” in Williams’ death and that no charges will be filed at this time. Morganelli said Williams likely fell in his dorm room and hit his head.

“I do not see this as a Penn State case at this time,” said Morganelli, referring to the death of fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza.

Morganelli said that Williams was drinking with several lacrosse teammates in his dorm room on Friday, Sept. 8 and that there were no reports of physical altercations or accidents.

The next day, Morganelli says Williams was drinking again. Around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, video shows Williams stumbling several times while walking to Wawa with two friends. Cameras then capture him walking back to campus.

A friend of Williams’ told Morganelli that back at the dorm room, he got up to go to the bathroom because he felt he was going to get sick. The woman says she heard a loud sound and saw Williams lying on the ground on his cement dorm room floor.

The friend went over to Williams and heard him groaning. Morganelli says she got nearby friends to help Williams up and back into bed. They turned him on his side and attached a backpack to him in case he got sick again.

The friends kept checking on Williams throughout Saturday night. At one point, Williams was found on the floor with a pillow under his head and a blanket over him.

On Sunday, Williams’ friends started getting more concerned after he kept telling them he wanted to sleep. Around 4 p.m. on Sept. 10, Williams’ friends got him dressed and were going to take him to a local medical center when they called their lacrosse coach. The coach told them to call 911.

Williams then dies from blunt force injuries at the hospital.

Morganelli says Williams’ injuries seem to corroborate him falling on the floor at some point.

A coroner said Williams had no visible injuries and no obvious signs of trauma.

Williams, of Weston, Massachusetts, was recruited to play lacrosse at the school this year. The team joined with about 500 other students in a vigil to mourn him Tuesday night.

The district attorney is still awaiting toxicology reports.