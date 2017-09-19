Camden Makes Pitch To Be Amazon’s Headquarters

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden is making a pitch to house one of the most sought after companies in the world.

On Tuesday night, the Freeholder Board voted unanimously to work with the state Economic Development Agency to craft a proposal making Camden the best site for Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

“Camden will be offering intangibles that other locations throughout the nation can’t come to the table with, whether that be affordability, accessibility, proximity or a qualified labor pool,” Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli said.

The 8 million-square-foot proposed headquarters will be the working space for thousands of new employees.

Amazon requirements include the following: the headquarters has to be near a metropolitan area with more than 1 million people; be able to attract top technical talent; be within 45 minutes of an international airport; have direct access to mass transit; and be able to expand that headquarters to as much as 8 million square feet in the next decade.

“Listen, we are 20 minutes away from one of the largest airports in the nation, 30th Street Station and a five-minute PATCO train ride to Center City Philadelphia, which by the way is closer to Camden than most of Philadelphia County,” Cappelli said. “For Amazon employees, we are a 50-minute ride to the beach, have amenities any work force would kill for and a quality of life that is second to none. Furthermore, we are 90 minutes away from New York City and three hours away from Washington, D.C.”

Philadelphia is also making a pitch to become Amazon’s second home.