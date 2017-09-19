TRACKING JOSE: Tropical Storm Watch Canceled For Shore Points  | Coastal Flood Watch In Effect  

Bulls Hire Doug Collins

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Collins is back with an NBA organization. No, it’s not the 76ers.

The Former 76ers player and coach was hired by the Chicago Bulls are the senior advisor, the team announced on Tuesday.

Collins, 66, was beloved as a three-time all-star with the Sixers (1973-81). However, he returned in 2010 as the team’s head coach and resigned after just three unsuccessful seasons — which included the notorious Andrew Bynum tenure. Bynum never played a game and Collins infamously said, “I hope we all keep him in prayer.”

Collins coached the Chicago Bulls from 1986 to 1989.

“Doug will be great in this capacity for our organization. The position of ‘senior advisor’ has proven to work well around the NBA in recent years, and I am confident the same will hold true with the Bulls,” said Chicago Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. “The fact that our relationship goes back more than 30 years certainly helps, but he is especially qualified to assist our leadership in rebuilding the Bulls.”

The past few seasons Collins was working as an NBA analyst for ABC and ESPN.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Guide To Big Two Autumn Getaways
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch