Bulls Hire Doug Collins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Collins is back with an NBA organization. No, it’s not the 76ers.

The Former 76ers player and coach was hired by the Chicago Bulls are the senior advisor, the team announced on Tuesday.

Collins, 66, was beloved as a three-time all-star with the Sixers (1973-81). However, he returned in 2010 as the team’s head coach and resigned after just three unsuccessful seasons — which included the notorious Andrew Bynum tenure. Bynum never played a game and Collins infamously said, “I hope we all keep him in prayer.”

Collins coached the Chicago Bulls from 1986 to 1989.

“Doug will be great in this capacity for our organization. The position of ‘senior advisor’ has proven to work well around the NBA in recent years, and I am confident the same will hold true with the Bulls,” said Chicago Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. “The fact that our relationship goes back more than 30 years certainly helps, but he is especially qualified to assist our leadership in rebuilding the Bulls.”

The past few seasons Collins was working as an NBA analyst for ABC and ESPN.