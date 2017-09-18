Study: Binge-Watching TV Shows Impacts Sleep, Mental Health

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As appointment television gives way to more on-demand streaming option, binge-watching has become more popular than ever. But, uninterrupted access to your favorite shows could channel a host of issues.
Not only has binge watching been tied to feelings of loneliness and depression, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, it also impacts shut eye, which can affect mood and cognition.
Shared cultural experience is another aspect of life that is negatively impacted.
Dustin Kidd, a sociology professor at Temple University, acknowledges the downside, but says binge-watching also has its benefits.
“These technologies and platforms give us more ways to spend time consuming stories and they’re making better stories,” he said.
Here are a few tips for binge watching responsibly: set episode limits before your binge-watching, take breaks in between episodes, and make sure all your screens are shut off a half hour before you head to sleep.