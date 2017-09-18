Police Investigate Fraudulent Sale Of Rare Dog Valued At Over $4,500

By Cale Ahearn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Police are seeking information into a fraudulent sale involving a dog.

A Penn Township resident reported to police that they were the victim of fraud and theft after an internet sales transaction.

The victim said that he is rare dog breeder, and sold a Blue French Bulldog for $4,770.

The dog was shipped and was flown from Philadelphia to Toronto in July.

On September 15, it was found that the transaction was from a fraudulent card and executed from Australia.

