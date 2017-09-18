Pederson: Andy Reid Told Me ‘We Have A Great Football Team’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson played for Andy Reid in Green Bay and Philadelphia, then coached under him in Philly and Kansas City. On Sunday, Pederson faced Reid for the first time ever as opposing head coaches.

The mentor came away victorious, as Reid and the Chiefs beat the Eagles 27-20 on Sunday. The two, of course, shared some words before and after the game.

“He just said, ‘Wow. You guys have a great football team.’ And he told me he was proud of me and everything that I’ve accomplished and good luck, and wished us well,” Pederson told the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday of his conversation with Reid. “We also spoke before the game and looking at our roster, looking at our team, he told me we got a good football and keep it going. It means a lot coming from him.”

Pederson admits this game meant a little bit more to him than most.

“It was an exciting atmosphere,” Pederson said of Kansas City. “I knew what we were getting into. I tried the best I could all week to try to prepare the team for what we were getting into. Listen, you’re going against obviously, one of the best premiere head coaches in the National Football League and you know his team’s are going to be disciplined and well coached. And I knew we were going to play almost a perfect game to win. And honestly, leading up to the game you’re thinking about those things — going up against Andy and how much respect I have for him.”

Ironically, Pederson is getting criticized for abandoning the run in the loss — something Reid often did during losses in Philadelphia. Pederson called 50 passes to just 13 runs on Sunday, and early-down back LeGarrette Blount had just one touch.

“You gotta have balance in this game and I’ll be the first one to admit that we probably should give it a few more opportunities,” Pederson told the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday. “But also yesterday, in that game, it was a little bit of a struggle at times to run the ball against a good defensive front. So we did take advantage of some of the throws down the field that we had.”