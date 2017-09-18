South Jersey To Feel The Impacts Of Hurricane Jose Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Hurricane Jose formed around two weeks ago in the Atlantic and continues to be a storm to watch. On Tuesday, that storm will make its closest approach to our area.

The good news? The center of Jose looks to stay over 200 miles east of the New Jersey coastline, meaning impacts will be rather minimal away from the immediate shore.

Along the coast, Jose’s biggest impact will be in the form of battering waves and beach erosion, as well as the threat for minor to moderate coastal flooding at high tide times on Tuesday.

Jose Poses Tropical Storm Threat Along Jersey Shore

The Tropical Storm Watch has been canceled, as tropical storm force winds should remain offshore, a watch remains in effect for the adjacent coastal waters. The shore will pick up periods of rain, while inland sections of our area will get away with just scattered showers.

Once Jose moves offshore, it will spin for days, but will stay far enough east so as not to have any further impact on our weather.

We will enjoy a stretch of sunny, warm days as we transition from summer to fall, but we’ll have to keep an eye on powerful Hurricane Maria, a storm that is currently tearing through the Caribbean and could make a run toward the US next week.