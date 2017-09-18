DA: Joint Task Force Seize $370,000 In Heroin, Fentanyl In Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities announced on Monday the seizure of about $370,000 in heroin and fentanyl and an accompanying arrest.
A joint operation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and local police led to the confiscation of about 600 grams of drugs, including 3,060 packets of heroin, in the 1000 block of Rosalie Street in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia.
Police also arrested 20-year-old Frank Merehildo Rondon, who faces up to 20 years in prison with charges that include possession with the intent to deliver and endangering the welfare of a child.
During the course of their investigation, authorities received information about a man selling heroin from the Rosalie Street property. Through surveillance, officials observed Rondon allegedly meeting with individuals for drug sales.
On Sept. 13, authorities executed a search warrant at the property, where there were seven individuals in the residence, including Rondon, and a 10-year-old child and an infant. Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services was notified about the child.
“The poison that is contained in just a small amount of these drugs is catastrophic,” said Philadelphia District Attorney Kelley Hodge. “And this bust was literally around the corner from a Philadelphia High School, so I am so very thankful to the men and women of the Office’s Dangerous Drug Offender Unit and our partners in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Philadelphia Division, Group 51 for taking this heroin and fentanyl off of our streets.”