Positively Philadelphia: Tom Reing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Theater is a big thing in Philadelphia and every year it gets bigger.

“I think Philadelphia is the best kept secret of American theater.”

That’s Tom Reing founder and artistic director of Inis Nua Theatre Company in Philadelphia.

“We’re the only company in the country that does contemporary plays from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales. What I like is going to Dublin and going to a theater or going upstairs in a pub and seeing this great play and then talking to the playwright and saying hey I’d like to do this play in Philadelphia. So it goes from Dublin to Philadelphia immediately,” says Reing.

And how does he pick his plays?

“Does it resonate here in America? And I like plays where they’re dealing with something in the UK or Ireland that we are also dealing with,” said Reing. “This allows an audience to see an issue but filtered through a different cultural lens and see it from a different perspective.”

The Swallowing Dark opens the season next month, find out more at www.tellthestory.us.

That’s Positively Philadelphia.