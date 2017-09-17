Hurricane Jose Continues Path North

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hurricane Jose, a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Scale, continues its trek to the north in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Right now it is positioned about 500 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras. At this time no new strengthening of Jose is expected as it moves into an environment not favorable for tropical development. The models are keeping the system out to sea, which is a good thing after some of the earliest runs had the potential for landfall in the Mid-Atlantic and New England areas. As of right now, there could be some direct effects in Canada in places like Nova Scotia, but that is the extent.

We are likely to see some impacts from the winds of Jose in the Tuesday and Wednesday time frame. Right now we should not see any substantial sustained winds, but we could get a few gusts from time to time that could be 30-40mph. In general, the biggest effect we are likely to see are out in the waters off the coast line. There is the chance for some strong onshore at times in the start of the work week and that means that some minor coastal flooding in possible, in areas that are prone to tidal flooding. The chance for beach erosion is there as well, especially due to the stronger one shore flow at times but it should not be a huge concern for people a the shore points. The biggest threats will be the rough surf and the risk of dangerous rip currents through the start of the week. With lifeguards no longer on duty at the end of the summer it is recommended that you not swim at this time. Waves as Jose sits off the coast Monday – Wednesday could reach 4-6 feet and a few times especially near high tide could be even higher than.

We are keeping and eye on the rest of the tropics as well beyond just Jose as Maria and Lee are both churning away in the Atlantic basin right now as well. Maria could be come a hurricane by the end of the day Sunday and affect areas already pummeled by Irma, like Saint Martin, while for the time being Lee is not expected to be a threat to land.

Stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team for updates on all of the tropical systems.