Flashpoint: Debate Over DACA, ROAR for Good Making World Safer, and Future of Odunde

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: the heated debate over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program created via an executive order signed by President Barack Obama. DACA has provided certain privileges to roughly 800,000 “dreamers,” immigrants brought to America illegally as children. The Trump administration rescinded the program and now advocates from all sides will weigh in.
KYW Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg asks the burning questions to Erika Almiron, executive director of Juntos, Olivia Vasquez, a DACA recipient, and activist and Matt Wolfe, an attorney and Republican ward leader in West Philadelphia.
The Newsmakers for this week are Yasmine Mustafa and Anthony Gold, founders of ROAR for Good. The company is snagging national attention because of a new wearable tech device designed to protect women. Odunde, Inc. is the nonprofit of the week. Oshunbumi Fernandez talks about her mother Lois, who recently passed away, her legacy and the future of the Odunde Festival.