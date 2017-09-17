Police Investigating Child Luring Attempt In Feasterville

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Southampton Township police are investigating an attempted luring incident involving children in Bucks County.
The incident happened at 4 p.m. Sunday in the unit block of Park Lane in Feasterville, Pa.
According to police, a man driving a silver SUV approached two girls who are 8 and 9.
The driver, who is described as a black male with braided hair, black and gray shirt, and sunglasses, stopped his vehicle and reportedly asked the two girls if they wanted to go for a ride in his car.
Police say the girls responded “No” and the driver of the vehicle left the area, heading towards Bustleton Pike.
In addition, police say the two girls said they saw a black female seated in the front passenger seat of the SUV.
Officers combed through the area but report that they were unable to find the driver or vehicle.
If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle or its occupants, police say contact officials at 215-357-1234 or submit a Tip through CrimeWatch.