WINE Conference Heading For Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN (CBS) — A well-known Doylestown shrine will be the setting for a WINE conference next month – but it’s not the kind you pour from a bottle.

The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa will be the location for the “Women in the New Evangelization” conference on Saturday, October 21.

Kelly Wahlquist, a Catholic author from Minneapolis and founder of the WINE initiative, says it’s a response to the call by Pope Francis to share the joy of the Gospel.

She says it’s open to women of all ages – from teens to seniors.

“My hope is that they find that joy in the relationship with others and they see that they’re not alone on this journey, that there’s always someone walking right by them, in their pain, in their struggles, in their triumphs, someone celebrating with them,” Wahlquist says. “And that they leave that day with a renewed conviction to live their faith with confidence and hope.”

“There’s such a thirst to go deeper in your relationship with the Lord, to know your faith, to live your faith with confidence and conviction,” she continues. “And WINE gives you that. It gives you that opportunity to meet other women and to come together and to learn the truth of the faith.”

Wahlquist says Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput will be in attendance and there will be inspirational talks, motivational entertainment, personal time to pray, and a concluding Mass.

Wahlquist says more than 1,000 already have registered and the conference is likely to reach capacity soon.

For more information you can visit the WINE conference website.