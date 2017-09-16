Police: Security Guard Shoots And Kills Man Outside North Philly Bar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot and killed by a security guard outside a bar in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at a Hookah lounge in the 2400 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say a 30-year-old man opened fire outside the bar, striking two people. That’s when the security guard pulled his weapon and shot the gunman several times.

The gunman was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the security guard is cooperating with the homicide investigation.

