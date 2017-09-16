East Falls Residents Get To ‘Dance On The Falls Bridge’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds danced the night away in Philadelphia’s East Falls section Saturday at one of the last places you’d expect to attend a party.
When you hear music like this you might picture being in a bar or club. Not this time.
“Most people couldn’t imagine dancing on a bridge late at night,” said organizer Ronan Gill.
But that’s exactly what happened at the 7th annual Dance on the Falls Bridge, organized by Gill and the East Falls Development Corporation.
“People come out and get decked up in their ball gowns and their suits and dance and drink under the stars,” said Gill.
Steady rain didn’t stop the crowds from packing the brightly lit bridge, including Niki and Stephanie
“It’s pretty amazing,” they said. “Yea, just shutting down the bridge and being able to hang out in a space normally closed off to pedestrians and casual activity.”
Proceeds benefit East Falls.