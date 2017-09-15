West Chester University To Offer More Scholarships Thanks To Donations

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A local university asked for donations and reached its goal a year early.
West Chester University officials hoped to raise $50 million in five years but surpassed that goal in just 4 years and President Chris Fiorentino says the money will be put to good use.
“A lot of areas that we were looking to fund, capital projects, scholarship endowments, operating endowments, equipment, obviously student scholarships was a big piece of this there’s a lot of interest in supporting students,” said Fiorentino.
He says the university will be able to offer 420 new scholarships, including money for homeless students. He adds it was a broad-based effort with over 30,000 people making donations.