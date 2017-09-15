St. Joe’s Prep Brings The Drama On And Off The Field

By Vittoria Woodill
Friday Football Frenzy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Saint Joe’s Prep, there’s no degree of separation between the students on the football field and the students on the stage.

The football team are state champions and the school’s Cape and Sword Drama Society was just granted the rights from Disney to perform the Broadway smash “Newsies.”

And in this school, it’s not like you see in the movies.

The athletes fill the seats and the actors fill the stands. Much to the credit of Head Football Coach Gabriel Infante.

