NJ Poll: Murphy Trumps Guadagno In Governor’s Race Among Likely Voters

HAMDEN, CT (CBS) — We’re less than two months away from voters in New Jersey choosing their next Governor. A new poll suggests there’s not much of a contest.

The Quinnipiac University poll of 875 likely voters gives a decided advantage to Democrat Phil Murphy over Republican Kim Guadagno.

“Yes, Murphy wins big. 58-33,” Assistant Poll Director Mickey Carroll told KYW Newsradio. “But 40% of New Jerseyans don’t know enough about either candidate to make a plus or a minus judgment on them.”

Half of those registered as Independent side with Murphy compared to just 36% for Guadagno. Murphy’s Wall Street history hurts him somewhat, but Guadagno’s term as Chris Christie’s Lieutenant Governor hurts her even more.

Carroll suggests a lack of media coverage of the campaign may be prompting many people to side with their party rather than personal preference.

“Well, it’s a stealth election,” he added. “People don’t know exactly what they’re voting for. The Democrats are voting for the Democrat. The Republicans are voting for the Republican. And there are a lot more Democrats in New Jersey.”

The Guadagno campaign dismissed the survey, saying “public polling is garbage and uses flawed methodology that favors Democrats,” according to a statement from spokesman Ricky Diaz.

That statement suggests the campaign’s internal polls show Guadagno “within striking distance” of Murphy.