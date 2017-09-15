Eagles Announce New Fundraiser To Support Autism Research

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Eagles Autism Challenge, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As they get ready for Sunday’s clash in Kansas City, the Eagles are announcing a new fundraiser to support autism research.

Eagles’ Carson Wentz, Jason Kelce and Jordan Hicks rode bicycles along the gridiron at Lincoln Financial Field, as team owner Jeffrey Lurie watched.

009 Eagles Announce New Fundraiser To Support Autism Research

(credit: Mike DeNardo)

“I guess even North Dakotans can bike. No injuries. That was cool!”

Lurie was announcing the Eagles Autism Challenge, a bike ride and 5K walk and run to raise money for autism research. The proceeds would fund programs at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Drexel University and Thomas Jefferson University.

Lurie says this was his idea.

“It’s personal to me as well, with having a younger brother that’s autistic. But I just – every family I know has autistic kids and adults, and it’s so underfunded.”

The inaugural bike ride and walk will be next May 19, with a route that begins and ends at the Linc.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch