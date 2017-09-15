Eagles Announce New Fundraiser To Support Autism Research

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As they get ready for Sunday’s clash in Kansas City, the Eagles are announcing a new fundraiser to support autism research.

Eagles’ Carson Wentz, Jason Kelce and Jordan Hicks rode bicycles along the gridiron at Lincoln Financial Field, as team owner Jeffrey Lurie watched.

“I guess even North Dakotans can bike. No injuries. That was cool!”

Lurie was announcing the Eagles Autism Challenge, a bike ride and 5K walk and run to raise money for autism research. The proceeds would fund programs at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Drexel University and Thomas Jefferson University.

Lurie says this was his idea.

“It’s personal to me as well, with having a younger brother that’s autistic. But I just – every family I know has autistic kids and adults, and it’s so underfunded.”

The inaugural bike ride and walk will be next May 19, with a route that begins and ends at the Linc.