Tropical Storm Jose’s Forecast Path Shifts Closer Toward East Coast

By Kate Bilo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Irma’s influence over the U.S. is finally waning, though we will still be dealing with some unsettled conditions through the weekend, with heat and humidity leading to pop-up storms. But then the focus shifts to Tropical Storm Jose, which is expected to re-strengthen into a hurricane before moving north this weekend.

Here’s the latest track of Jose as of 11 p.m. Thursday, which has shifted just a bit east from the earlier update, keeping the cone of concern just offshore. Jose will make its closest pass to our area Tuesday night as a hurricane offshore.

hurricane tracker josenew Tropical Storm Joses Forecast Path Shifts Closer Toward East Coast

One certain impact from Jose will be rip currents and large swells at the coast, as well as the threat of beach erosion. What remains to be seen is whether Jose tracks close enough to bring precipitation to our area.

rip current danger waves Tropical Storm Joses Forecast Path Shifts Closer Toward East Coast

Along the coast, winds will likely be strong Tuesday and Wednesday and it’s possible that some outer rain bands could impact the area, but that’s very track-dependent and will remain to be seen.

 

More from Kate Bilo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch