Tropical Storm Jose’s Forecast Path Shifts Closer Toward East Coast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Irma’s influence over the U.S. is finally waning, though we will still be dealing with some unsettled conditions through the weekend, with heat and humidity leading to pop-up storms. But then the focus shifts to Tropical Storm Jose, which is expected to re-strengthen into a hurricane before moving north this weekend.

Here’s the latest track of Jose as of 11 p.m. Thursday, which has shifted just a bit east from the earlier update, keeping the cone of concern just offshore. Jose will make its closest pass to our area Tuesday night as a hurricane offshore.

One certain impact from Jose will be rip currents and large swells at the coast, as well as the threat of beach erosion. What remains to be seen is whether Jose tracks close enough to bring precipitation to our area.

Along the coast, winds will likely be strong Tuesday and Wednesday and it’s possible that some outer rain bands could impact the area, but that’s very track-dependent and will remain to be seen.