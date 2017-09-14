Police: Saint Joseph’s University Student Robbed At Gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Saint Joseph’s University student was robbed at gunpoint while walking to the school’s gym on Wednesday night.
Police say three men approached the victim shortly after 8:30 p.m. while he was walking to the gym at the intersection of Cardinal and Overbrook Streets.
Police say one of the suspects approached the victim at the intersection, while the other two suspects came from behind a parked vehicle. Police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at the student’s chest.
Police say the suspects stole the student’s cellphone and book bag. The victim then ran while the suspects fled the area.
The book bag was eventually found by police.
The student was not injured during the altercation.
Police are searching for the three suspects.