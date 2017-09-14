Comcast Spectacor Announces Return Of Pro Lacrosse To Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia sports fans are getting a new team they can cheer for.

Professional lacrosse has been gone from Philadelphia for nearly four years, but on Thursday Comcast Spectacor announced they are bringing a professional indoor lacrosse back to the city.

“We’re going to build a great team, a winning team, something we can all be proud of,” said Sean Delaney.

Sean Delaney is the executive director of the lacrosse operations for the new team.

He says they will take the field at the Wells Fargo Center for in the 2018-19 National Lacrosse League season.

“This isn’t just our team. This is the city’s team and we want to incorporate them with our grassroots and have this city as involved as possible,” said Delaney.

The organization is looking to make an immediate connection with the fans by holding a contest to where people can submit names for what they want the new team to be called.

And Mayor Kenney who is a life long lacrosse fan says he has a name in mind, that he would like to submit, and he’s keeping it retro as a tribute to the old team.

“I played as a kid, watched as a kid. I loved the Wings. That would be my vote for the team name,” said

You can visit the Philly Lacrosse website to submit your idea for a team name.