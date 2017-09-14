The Real Story About Andy Reid Ordering 3 Steaks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Andy Reid-three steak story has sort of went viral, but no one knows if it is true or not.

Well, we have finally learned the truth.

Last week, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told a story of Reid — the ex-Eagles head coach — ordering three steaks during an interview with Lurie in Philadelphia.

However, on Adam Schefter’s podcast, Reid denied the story.

“That’s what [Lurie] said?” Reid said. “He’s pretty funny. I don’t remember ordering three steaks.”

Well, Del Frisco’s regional manager Richie Furino told the real story on the 94WIP Morning Show.

“The server asked Andy if he wanted the ribeye, the strip, or the filet?” Furino said on Thursday. “And he said yes!”

So, Reid was brought all three steaks. The ribeye is 22 ounces, the strip is 16 ounces, and the filet is 12 ounces. That’s 50 ounces of meat all of Andy.

Reid and the Chiefs host Doug Pederson and the Eagles on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.