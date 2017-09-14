Ping Pong Lounge Opens In Center City

By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new social club in Center City Philadelphia is opening Friday night and is planning to serve up a bunch of fun.

There are 17 Olympic-grade ping-pong tables situated throughout SPIN’s 12,000 square foot underground space.

Tables are rented by the half or full hour, with prices ranging from $15 to $59.

You can even book a ping-pong pro for a lesson. Malin Pettersson is a 14-time Swedish national ping-pong champion.

“I think, when you start playing, I think you will remember right away what the game is and it’s super fun, super easy to get into really quick, and there might be a few pointers that someone can give you while you are at the side and that could change your whole game,” Pettersson said.

SPIN Lounge offers food and drink and a whole lot of ambiance; from street art, to a room where every thing is red including the ping-pong table. The scratch-and-sniff cherry wallpaper on the way to the restrooms is also a special touch.

SPIN Philadelphia is located in Center City along 15th Street near Walnut Street.

