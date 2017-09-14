DA: Pharmacist Tried To Mercy Kill Mother With Insulin Shots

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 SB Closed At I-495 Due To Fatal Motorcycle Accident 

ABINGTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania pharmacist tried to kill her elderly, chronically ill mother by repeatedly injecting the woman with insulin.

Fortunato Perry Jr., the attorney for defendant Donna Horger, says his client loves her mother and was just trying to put “her mother at peace and end her suffering.”

Horger’s 74-year-old mother, Mary, was found unresponsive at Immaculate Mary Nursing Home in Philadelphia then moved to Abington Memorial Hospital with low-blood sugar in August. Three days later she was unconscious again and nurses found the woman with low blood sugar again nine days later. Tests determined insulin injections were the cause and Abington Township police say Horger’s daughter, a 50-year-old pharmacist, confessed to administering them.

She’s free on bond on attempted homicide and other charges and faces a Sept. 20 preliminary hearing.

