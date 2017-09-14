New Jersey Investigating Gas Station For Allegedly Selling Bad Gasoline

SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) — A gas station in Gloucester County is the focus of an investigation by two New Jersey departments.
The state’s Department of Consumer Protection and Office of Weights and Measures are investigating more than a dozen complaints of possible bad gasoline being sold at a Sewell station.
Sources tell Eyewitness News the station’s gas tanks were allowed to run empty, which led unsuspecting drivers to fill up with leftover water in the tanks instead of gasoline.
State officials say their inspectors were alerted of possible issues there earlier this week.