Merchandise Sale At Divine Lorraine Hotel Benefits Hurricane Victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A special opening of the Divine Lorraine Hotel lobby on Thursday night provided a way for some to help Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims.

The opulent entry to the historic property on North Broad Street entertained people who were curious about the recent renovations. Grand chandeliers and a clean decor help to usher the hotel lobby into a new age.

Merchandise sold during the opening supported victims of both recent hurricanes.

The Divine Lorraine, built in 1894, now serves Philadelphia as an apartment building.

