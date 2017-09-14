US, Margate Agree On Beach Flooding Fix

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — New developments in the legal battle between the City of Margate and the feds over the controversial dune project that led to flooding on the beaches this summer.

Margate and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reached a deal according to the shore town’s attorney Jordan Rand.

“The beach is back. It was a horrible summer. It was a very rough summer and hopefully citizens can take solace in the fact that the Army Corps is owning its mistake and going to fix it,” said Rand.

Margate officials say because of the state ordered dune project, which they never wanted, there was poor drainage at the beaches.

After heavy rain fell, several times during the summer, pools of bacteria laden water at beaches led to closures.

Now, the dune project will be completed, Rand says, but the Army Corps will install an under the beach pipe system which would collect water and send it to the ocean.

It’s not clear how much this would all cost but the federal government is picking up the tab.