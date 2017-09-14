⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 SB Closed At I-495 Due To Fatal Motorcycle Accident 

CBS3’s Jessica Dean To Hold Virtual Town Hall With NJ Gubernatorial Candidates Sept. 19

Filed Under: CBS3, Jessica Dean, Kim Guadagno, NJ Governor's Race, nj gubernatorial candidates, Phil Murphy

JOIN US LIVE:

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3’s Jessica Dean will host a Facebook virtual town hall involving New Jersey’s gubernatorial candidates – Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Kim Guadagno — next week.

The discussion will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. as people from across the Garden State will have their chance to share questions, topics and points of top concern.

Two other virtual town halls will be hosted by CBS2’s Kristine Johnson on Thursday, Sept 14 and Monday Sept. 18.

new jersey virtual town hall promo 0 00 09 03 CBS3s Jessica Dean To Hold Virtual Town Hall With NJ Gubernatorial Candidates Sept. 19

Alfred Doblin, editorial editor of The Record, will co-moderate all three town halls.

The town halls will aim to gather insight from voters ahead of a state mandated debate for candidates taking public campaign finances.

CBS3 will host the candidate debate on Oct. 18.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch