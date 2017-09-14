CBS3’s Jessica Dean To Hold Virtual Town Hall With NJ Gubernatorial Candidates Sept. 19

JOIN US LIVE:
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3’s Jessica Dean will host a Facebook virtual town hall involving New Jersey’s gubernatorial candidates – Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Kim Guadagno — next week.
The discussion will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. as people from across the Garden State will have their chance to share questions, topics and points of top concern.
Two other virtual town halls will be hosted by CBS2’s Kristine Johnson on Thursday, Sept 14 and Monday Sept. 18.
Alfred Doblin, editorial editor of The Record, will co-moderate all three town halls.
The town halls will aim to gather insight from voters ahead of a state mandated debate for candidates taking public campaign finances.
CBS3 will host the candidate debate on Oct. 18.