American Treasure Getaway

By Jay Lloyd
Filed Under: Getaway Guide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– You don’t have to go far from home to travel through generations of American life. KYW’s Jay Lloyd describes a day trip getaway to Oaks near King of Prussia.

dscn3698 American Treasure Getaway

Credit: Jay Lloyd

The collector who gathered an artifact blizzard of Americana remains anonymous, but it takes a cavernous factory in Oaks, Montgomery County to display the vintage cars, airplane models, self playing musical instrument – everything that made up America’s leisure time life. So, how would curator, Ross Bakman view the American Treasure Tour?

dscn3724 American Treasure Getaway

Credit: Jay Lloyd

“I would describe the collection as overwhelmingly fun,” said Bakman.
We join Ross for a tram ride through an amazing toy box, a unique gathering of early autos and Hollywood memorabilia. Then walk a music room to the sound of calliopes and nickelodeons – and he points out one very rare sight.

dscn3714 American Treasure Getaway

Credit: Jay Lloyd

“Our Popsicle stick castle. It is 396,000 Popsicles glued together,” said Bakman.

But the question for Bakman about the anonymous benefactor, was there a focus?

dscn3717 American Treasure Getaway

Credit: Jay Lloyd

“Things that just make him smile.” said Bakman.

dscn3690 American Treasure Getaway

Credit: Jay Lloyd

I sure did.

More from Jay Lloyd
