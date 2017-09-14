American Treasure Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– You don’t have to go far from home to travel through generations of American life. KYW’s Jay Lloyd describes a day trip getaway to Oaks near King of Prussia.
The collector who gathered an artifact blizzard of Americana remains anonymous, but it takes a cavernous factory in Oaks, Montgomery County to display the vintage cars, airplane models, self playing musical instrument – everything that made up America’s leisure time life. So, how would curator, Ross Bakman view the American Treasure Tour?
“I would describe the collection as overwhelmingly fun,” said Bakman.
We join Ross for a tram ride through an amazing toy box, a unique gathering of early autos and Hollywood memorabilia. Then walk a music room to the sound of calliopes and nickelodeons – and he points out one very rare sight.
“Our Popsicle stick castle. It is 396,000 Popsicles glued together,” said Bakman.
But the question for Bakman about the anonymous benefactor, was there a focus?
“Things that just make him smile.” said Bakman.
I sure did.